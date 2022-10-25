Bugatti Divo vs Tesla Model S Plaid: Fastest beasts line up at drag strip

Bugatti Divo and Tesla Model S Plaid are two of the fastest production cars in the automotive history and folks at the DragTimes put up these models against each other at the drag strip. The Bugatti Divo has an estimated value of $8 million while the Tesla Model S Plaid accounts for just $0.1 million, yet both these cars tout a sub-9.5-second quarter-mile time on paper from a still start.

The DragTimes team has produced a video of the two fastest production cars going against each other in the drag race. The video begins with a roll race from about 40 mph and in it, the Bugatti Divo, despite being worth millions of dollars, is left in the dust. Even with the added benefit of a little extra runway at the start, it is not able to catch up with the Tesla Model S Plaid despite going slightly faster.

But that's all that we could get from this pairing. Ahead of the second roll race, the Tesla hits something on the return trip and its lower front diffuser has to be repaired before it can run again. Thus, the Divo can then be seen pitted against a Porsche 911 Turbo S, which it beats quite effortlessly.

Then we get to see a couple of test passes in the Divo, the last of which, evidently, set a new ICE production car drag racing record. In the video, we see the Bugatti Divo set a time of 9.27 seconds.

In the final race, once again, the Tesla and Bugatti get a chance to go against each other but the results seem to be a disappointment. The Tesla robotically launches like an actual lightning bolt but happens to rip away from the start line. On the other hand, the Bugatti rolls off of the line quite lazily before finally applying its full engine power.

