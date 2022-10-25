HT Auto
Home Auto News Bugatti Divo Vs Tesla Model S Plaid: Fastest Beasts Line Up At Drag Strip

Bugatti Divo vs Tesla Model S Plaid: Fastest beasts line up at drag strip

The Tesla Model S Plaid beats the Bugatti Divo in the first drag race.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2022, 12:31 PM
Bugatti Divo (L) vs Tesla Model S Plaid (R)
Bugatti Divo (L) vs Tesla Model S Plaid (R)
Bugatti Divo (L) vs Tesla Model S Plaid (R)
Bugatti Divo (L) vs Tesla Model S Plaid (R)

Bugatti Divo and Tesla Model S Plaid are two of the fastest production cars in the automotive history and folks at the DragTimes put up these models against each other at the drag strip. The Bugatti Divo has an estimated value of $8 million while the Tesla Model S Plaid accounts for just $0.1 million, yet both these cars tout a sub-9.5-second quarter-mile time on paper from a still start.

The DragTimes team has produced a video of the two fastest production cars going against each other in the drag race. The video begins with a roll race from about 40 mph and in it, the Bugatti Divo, despite being worth millions of dollars, is left in the dust. Even with the added benefit of a little extra runway at the start, it is not able to catch up with the Tesla Model S Plaid despite going slightly faster.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Here's why an all-electric Bugatti SUV is not on the cards)

But that's all that we could get from this pairing. Ahead of the second roll race, the Tesla hits something on the return trip and its lower front diffuser has to be repaired before it can run again. Thus, the Divo can then be seen pitted against a Porsche 911 Turbo S, which it beats quite effortlessly.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Then we get to see a couple of test passes in the Divo, the last of which, evidently, set a new ICE production car drag racing record. In the video, we see the Bugatti Divo set a time of 9.27 seconds.

In the final race, once again, the Tesla and Bugatti get a chance to go against each other but the results seem to be a disappointment. The Tesla robotically launches like an actual lightning bolt but happens to rip away from the start line. On the other hand, the Bugatti rolls off of the line quite lazily before finally applying its full engine power.

 

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 12:28 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Divo Tesla Model S Plaid
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
taigun2
Volkswagen Taigun's one-year birthday
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

In pics: Toyota bZ3 is the latest electric sedan with over 600 km of range
In pics: Toyota bZ3 is the latest electric sedan with over 600 km of range
Protection? Couple caught having sex in car. Man fined for ignoring seatbelt
Protection? Couple caught having sex in car. Man fined for ignoring seatbelt
Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 beta sign-up opens today: How to enroll yourself?
Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 beta sign-up opens today: How to enroll yourself?
In pics: TVS Ronin 225 takes the fight to Royal Enfield Hunter 350
In pics: TVS Ronin 225 takes the fight to Royal Enfield Hunter 350
TVS Ronin 225 road test review: A kaleidoscope of possibilities
TVS Ronin 225 road test review: A kaleidoscope of possibilities

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city