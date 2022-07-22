Bugatti delivers final unit of Chiron Super Sport 300+

Bugatti announced that it has delivered the final edition of the Chiron Super Sport 300+. With this delivery, the production of Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ comes to an end as the ultra-luxury automaker made only 30 units of this model. When introduced in 2019, Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ broke the record of the fastest production car and came with a top speed of 490 kmph.

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ comes with an 8.0-litre W16 powertrain capable of producing a massive power output of 1,600 PS. Bugatti developed a new thermal management system for the hyper sports car’s engine and gearbox. Chiron Super Sport 300+ comes with a longtail which extends the car by approximately 25 cm and this allows the laminar flow to pass over the body for a longer period of time. This reduces the aerodynamic stall by more than 40 per cent.

The Chiron Super Sport 300+'s body is made of carbon fibre along with the car’s engine cover and the windscreen wiper. This helps in reducing the weight of the hyper sports car hence enhancing its performance. This final unit comes with a Bugatti ‘Macaron’ logo which is made of genuine silver and black enamel. This gives the model a touch of exclusivity, said the French marque. The wheels of the hyper sports car are made of extremely light and strong magnesium alloy wheels and have been painted in a bespoke colour named ‘Nocturne’.

President of Bugatti Automobiles Christophe Piochon said it is a moment of pride for the brand to create a production car that has broken speed limits. “Its achievements have secured it legendary status in the Bugatti history books, and we’re delighted to have seen all 30 examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ delivered to some of our most passionate customers," added Piochon.

