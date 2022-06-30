HT Auto
Home Auto News In A First, Bugatti Applies 24 Karat Gold Finish To Its Horseshoe Grille

In a first, Bugatti applies 24-karat gold finish to its horseshoe grille

Not just the horseshoe grille, Bugatti has also adorned other elements of the Chiron L'Ébé in elements of gold.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2022, 05:47 PM
Three subtle lines in striking gold extend from the front to the rear across the Blue Royal carbon bodywork of the Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé.
Three subtle lines in striking gold extend from the front to the rear across the Blue Royal carbon bodywork of the Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé.
Three subtle lines in striking gold extend from the front to the rear across the Blue Royal carbon bodywork of the Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé.
Three subtle lines in striking gold extend from the front to the rear across the Blue Royal carbon bodywork of the Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé.

Bugatti has applied a 24-karat gold finish, for the first time, to elements of its Chiron L'Ébé sports car. This is also the first time that the Bugatti emblem and its Horseshoe grille have been adorned with high-quality gold. Bugatti will produce only three handmade units in this design inspired by the Art Deco style of the 1920s. Bugatti spent five years in association with Bavarian minting and embossing company Poellath GmbH & Co. KG to develop the new gold Macaron design.

The gold Macron design is based on the 970 sterling silver Macaron that is usually found on Chiron1 models, and which is nickel-plated during a lengthy process. In the case of the three Chiron L'Ébé sports cars, nickel serves as the foundation and corrosion protection for the gold finish, which is subsequently applied. A thin layer of gold is applied to the Macaron and then polished to give it a mirror finish. The whole process rakes more than ten hours.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Bugatti honours founder's daughter with Chiron, Chiron Sport exclusive models)

The underside of the rear wing of the Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé is also adorned with gold lettering.
The underside of the rear wing of the Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé is also adorned with gold lettering.
The underside of the rear wing of the Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé is also adorned with gold lettering.
The underside of the rear wing of the Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé is also adorned with gold lettering.

Not just the horseshoe grille but Bugatti has also adorned other elements of the Chiron L'Ébé in elements of gold - the “EB" emblem on the gas and oil cap, and the “EB" emblem on the rear likewise also get gold finish. The gold surface is most obvious on the horseshoe trim, which measures more than 44 cm in length and 40 cm wide.

Further, three subtle lines in striking gold extend from the front to the rear across the Blue Royal carbon bodywork of the Chiron. The engine cover is finished in gold and the underside of the rear wing is also adorned with gold “L’Ébé" lettering.

The interior colour coordination of Silk/Lake Blue coordinates with the exterior. The L’Ébé lettering in the headrests and in the center console inlay illustrate who the vehicle belongs to. A design sketch adorns the door panels, featuring the Chiron, Veyron 16.4, EB 110, Type 57 SC Atlantic, and Type 35. Interestingly, the Bugatti Chiron L’Ébé is named after Ettore Bugatti’s eldest daughter.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 05:38 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé Chiron L'Ébé
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Mahindra Scorpio-N will debut on June 27, while Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will be launched on June 30. Toyota will introduce the Hyryder SUV on July 1.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to Toyota Hyryder: 3 new SUVs to make India debut next week
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs rivals: Price comparison
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs rivals: Price comparison
In a first, Bugatti applies 24-karat gold finish to its horseshoe grille
In a first, Bugatti applies 24-karat gold finish to its horseshoe grille
2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch
2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch
Ferrari mulling hydrogen fuel cell for future car, likely to launch by 2030
Ferrari mulling hydrogen fuel cell for future car, likely to launch by 2030
In pics: Heavy traffic jam in Delhi amid monsoon rain showers
In pics: Heavy traffic jam in Delhi amid monsoon rain showers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city