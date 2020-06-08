Bosch develops automatic crash detection alert system for motorcycles

Bosch has come up with 'Help Connect', a new emergency call system technology for motorcycles. It automatically sends alert signal to emergency services in case on an accident. As per the developer, Help Connect will aid in cutting the response time of emergency services significantly.

The Help Connect system comes with an 'intelligent crash algorithm' which comes fitted on to the bike's inertial sensor unit. This system, in sync with the Bosch Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC), is capable of measuring the acceleration and angular velocity of the bike one hundred times per second.

In case of an accident, the system automatically detects the change in angular position and speed of the motorcycle, and responds by sending out an alert via the Bosch Vivatar smartphone application.

The system then shares the GPS location among other details to the Bosch Service Center and the information is then forwarded to emergency services.

The application also has provision for the rider to feed medical history or emergency contact person's information into the application. This information during the emergency holds the potential to save critical response time.

Also, as per the company, the system algorithm is smart enough to differentiate between a serious mishap and the times when the bike accidentally falls over during parking.

The system connects to the Bosch's app via Bluetooth, besides that even OEM's proprietary apps can also be paired with the system.

The Bosch Help Connect system app is currently only available for the customers in Germany. But, the system is capable of informing the local emergency services even if the customer meets an accident in other European countries outside Germany.

It goes without saying that the system will only work with specific motorcycle which already have the needed inertial measurement units and MSC features.