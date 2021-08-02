Bollywood director Karan Johar adds Audi A8 L to his luxury car garage

The sedan covers with several premium features inside including a customised foot massager for rear passengers. The sedan also features a heat functionality, two detachable android tablets on the back of the front seat headrests, ambient lighting, cool box for beverages and massaging seats. In the front, it features a 10.1-inch touchscreen display. Other comfort cabin features include Matrix LED reading lights and a rear-seat remote control system.

An air quality package inside the vehicle cleans the cab clear, a feature much preferred in the current times. Further, there are two vials of highly concentrated oil evoking optional hint of summer and winter fragrances in side the vehicle to uplift the mood of the passengers.

The Audi A8 L is no less when it comes to safety features. It gets as many as eight airbags with two optional central airbags, active head restrains, ABS with EBD, lane assist warning system a360 degree camera.