Bollywood actress Kiara Advani adds Audi A8 L to her car collection

The fourth-gen model features a single-frame grille with sleek LED head lights that give the luxury sedan a sporty as well as a sophisticated look. The sedan rides on a 19-inch imposing alloys and features character lines all around. It comes with several premium features inside such as a customised foot massager for rear passengers, heat functionality, two detachable android tablets on the back of the front seat headrests, ambient lighting, cool box for beverages and massaging seats.

The cabin also features a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, Matrix LED reading lights and a rear-seat remote control system. In terms of safety features, the A8 L gets as many as eight airbags with two optional central airbags, active head restrains, ABS with EBD, lane assist warning system a 360 degree camera.

Earlier in August this year, Bollywood director Karan Johar too bought a silver Audi A8 L. The director also owns the likes of Mercedes Maybach S500, Jagaur XJL and BMW 570D.