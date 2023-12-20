Shahid Kapoor buys a swanky new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth ₹3 crore
Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor has just taken delivery of a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 which is worth ₹3 crore ex-showroom. The luxury SUV was purchased from Auto Hangar Mercedes Benz who also shared the image of the Bollywood actor taking delivery of the vehicle. Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 has become a very popular choice for Bollywood actors recently. Actors like Neetu Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh also own a GLS600.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor with their new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Auto Hangar Mercedes Benz)
20 Dec 2023
