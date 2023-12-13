HT Auto
Select Mercedes cars in India to cost more from January of 2024

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2023, 14:01 PM
Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday announced that it will hike prices of some of its luxury car models by up to two per cent from January 1 of 2024 onwards. While the company has not given out the full list of models which will see a price hike, the manufacturer has mentioned that the hike would be in the range of 2.6 lakhs for a GLS SUV to 3.4 lakhs for the top-end imported Mercedes Maybach S 680.

Mercedes GLS
File photo of Mercedes-Benz GLS.
Mercedes is now the latest to announce a price hike. Several car manufacturers in the country - competing both in the mass market as well as luxury market space - have informed of price hikes from the new year. And much like all of these brands - from Maruti and Hyundai to Audi, Mercedes also blames factors such as increase in input costs, commodity costs and logistics costs.

In a press statement, Mercedes referred to the hike as a price correction while also blaming inflationary pressures. “A combination of these factors has prompted Mercedes-Benz India to upwardly revise the ex-showroom price of its select models, offsetting some of these costs to sustain a profitable business for the company and its Franchise Partners. While the company majorly absorbs these costs, a minute portion of this will be passed on to the market," the statement read. “Mercedes-Benz is driving in higher cost efficiencies, absorbing majority of the cost pressures, passing on a small portion to the market."

The company, however, maintains that its finance-related services continue to be tailored towards a simplified buying experience. “Our tailored financing solutions from MBFS (Mercedes-Benz Finance Service), will however ensure an optimum cost of ownership for customers, having a minimal impact," said Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India.

