Bollywood celebrity Ranveer Singh has gifted himself a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 luxury SUV that was recently launched in India for 2.43 crore (ex-showroom). The actor had also purchased a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition, that costs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom), in May this year.

Posting an image of the actor with his new luxury acquisition, Mercedes-Benz dealer Auto Hangar wrote, "(We wish) the ever-enthusiastic charm of bollywood, @ranveersingh a very Happy Birthday! We also congratulate him for the new acquisition of Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600." The 36-year-old actor celebrates his birthday on July 6 every year. Singh also owns a red coloured Lamborghini Urus that he had bought towards the end of 2019.

Singh's Maybach GLS 600 appears to sport a 'Brilliant blue' exterior paint finish. It features a striking radiator grille with shiny vertical slats and a Maybach emblem. The LED lights at the front and rear give the car a stylish tone. The luxurious cabin of the Maybach SUV features Nappa leather upholstery, reclining rear seats, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. The multi-contour seats come with a massage function.

(Also read | Ranveer Singh takes Rohit Shetty's yellow Lamborghini Urus out for a spin)

The cabin also features a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 12.3-inch driver display. The MBUX system is combined with a Burmester surround sound system and ambient lights. It also gets wireless charging technology. Rear occupants get removable MBUX touch tablets. The MBUX also comes with NTG 6 head-up display. The vehicle also offers a refrigerator onboard with facility to store champagne bottles.

The Maybach GLS 600 gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine under the hood, paired with a 48-volt onboard electrical system and integrated starter-alternator (ISG). For transmission duty, the SUV gets a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox. Its hybrid powertrain is claimed to be capable of churning out 558 PS of power and 730 Nm of torque output.

