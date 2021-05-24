Ranveer Singh has bought a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition that was recently launched in India for ₹3.43 crore (ex-showroom). He also owns a red coloured Lamborghini Urus that he had bought towards the end of 2019.

Ranveer's Urus Pearl Capsule is finished in Arancio Borealis (orange) exterior shade. His new vehicle gets optional 22-inch Nath wheels instead of the standard 23-inch Taigete wheels that come with the special edition model. The standard wheels on the basic Lamborghini Urus are 21-inch.

Ranveer's super SUV comes in a two-tone exterior with the orange base color complementing a black roof. The shiny black gloss theme extends to the lower bumpers, rocker covers, rear diffuser and spoiler lip as well as the tailgate rims. The car also gets matching body colour accents.

The Urus Pearl Capsule was delivered to the actor by Lamborghini Mumbai. Ranveer and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, returned to Mumbai from Bengaluru on Sunday night.

The Urus Pearl Capsule sources power from a V8 twin-turbocharged engine that puts out maximum power of 650 hp. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. It comes packed with standard safety features and technologies such as an updated optional Parking Assistance Package, including state-of-the-art Intelligent Park Assist.

The popularity of Lamborghini Urus super SUV is growing among Bollywood celebrities as last month, actor Kartik Aaryan also got his hands on the vehicle. Some other famous people who own the Urus include Rohit Shetty, Adar Poonawalla and Mukesh Ambani.

Lamborghini delivered 1,382 units of the Urus SUV across the world between January and March of this year despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The brand also reported its strongest first quarter ever and cumulatively delivered as many as 2,422 units in the period under review.

The company has recently outlined a roadman to electrify its model range even though the CEO - Stephan Winkelmann, feels that it would be a challenge to fit in a battery inside a super car and yet have it perform as well. The brand will invest $1.8 billion to spearhead the charge towards hybrid and electric vehicles.