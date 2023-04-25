HT Auto
Home Auto News Bmw Says You Can Use Your Android Smartphones As Vehicle Keys

BMW says you can use your Android smartphones as vehicle keys

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2023, 17:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

BMW announced that its Digital Key Plus feature is now available in smartphones with Android. Owners can now use their smartphones to unlock and lock their BMW cars and start the engine without taking out their phones from their pockets. The Bavarian automaker informs that phones with Digital Key Plus completely replaces conventional vehicle key as the former also incorporates an extended functionality called ultra-wideband technology (UWB).

By incorporating this technology in Android, BMW specifies that it aims to offer digital vehicle access for all customers, irrespective of the operating system of the smartphone they use.
By incorporating this technology in Android, BMW specifies that it aims to offer digital vehicle access for all customers, irrespective of the operating system of the smartphone they use.
By incorporating this technology in Android, BMW specifies that it aims to offer digital vehicle access for all customers, irrespective of the operating system of the smartphone they use.
By incorporating this technology in Android, BMW specifies that it aims to offer digital vehicle access for all customers, irrespective of the operating system of the smartphone they use.

The mentioned technology, as the brand explains, is a digital radio technology used for close range with high bandwidth. It features exact localisation and offers the maximum possible security. The precision of this technology virtually eliminates the risk of attacks where the radio signal is jammed or intercepted. The premium automaker has collaborated with Google to develop the specification to make the application more compatible.

Also Read : These customised BMW R 18 motorcycles are straight out of a vintage era )

Till now, the application has been only compatible with iPhone and Apple Watch. By incorporating this technology in Android, BMW specifies that it aims to offer digital vehicle access for all customers, irrespective of the operating system of the smartphone they use. Currently, the application is available on current Samsung Galaxy S23+ / Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone models along with a few older models with the specific hardware. While models built after November 2022 feature this functionality, BMW plans to offer an OTA update that will help this service to reach older models.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 8 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 8 Series
₹1.3 - 1.58 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw Xm (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Xm
₹2.6 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Future BMW models to be made from 50% recycled materials

In other news, BMW recently showcased the i7 M70 xDrive, one of its most powerful EV models yet, at the Shanghai Auto Show. The electric vehicle generates a power output of 660 hp and a maximum torque of 1,100 Nm. It comes with a battery pack of 101.7 kWh. It promises to offer a range of up to 560 km.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2023, 17:44 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW BMW i7 M70 xDrive
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 789 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city