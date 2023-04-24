These customised BMW R 18 motorcycles are straight out of a vintage era

Three individuals from Canada have taken their BMW R 18 models to the next level with their customisation work
The makers say that R 18's classic design and extensive proportions make it ideal for personalisation
This R18 Tattooed Chopper exudes classic American chopper style featuring tattoo-themed paintwork
This R 18 Diamond Custom has a diamond motif throughout the model and comes with modified front and rear fenders and custom seat
The body is painted in bronze metallic paint
The R 18 Future Cafe gets a fully redesigned tank while upper section gets a bare look along with chopped front and rear fenders
These motorcycles have 1,802 cc, two-cylinder 'Big Boxer' engines
This engine is the most powerful two-cylinder boxer engine ever used in a production motorcycle
These customised bikes are still road legal after the upgradation