BMW Motorrad India records triple-digit growth in 2021

BMW Motorrad India has announced that it managed to sell 5,191 motorcycles in 2021, posting a growth of 102.5% when compared to the year 2020. The company added that its G 310 R and G 310 GS continued to be important drivers of sales along with other popular models such as BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, BMW F 900 R / XR and BMW R 18.

The brand also announced the launch of the C 400 GT electric scooter in the last quarter of 2021. It added that C 400 GT also witnessed strong demand in the Indian market.

(Also Read: TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad expand partnership to develop electric vehicles)

“Since entering the Indian market five years ago, BMW Motorrad has outperformed itself every year and consistently raised the bar for the premium segment. In 2021, BMW Motorrad has recorded the highest annual sales by a premium motorcycle brand in India. We are proud of this feat! The main factor behind this overwhelming success is the unmatched emotional experience which is unique to the brand. BMW Motorrad has shaped a world of pure motorcycling that thrives on the thrill of riding, being one with the road and creating priceless memories with fellow comrades. We will continue to serve our customers with the same passion and keep on growing the BMW Motorrad family," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

(Also Read: BMW Group India logs highest growth in a decade in 2021)

Apart from the new C 400 GT, the company announced the launch of a slew of new products in the country in 2021 such as BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, the BMW R nine T and BMW R nine T Scrambler, the BMW S 1000 R, the all-new BMW M 1000 RR and the BMW R 18 Classic.