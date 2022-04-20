HT Auto
BMW MINI John Cooper Works returns to Nürburgring after 10-year break

For racing purposes, the standard MINI John Cooper Works has been modified with installation of a racing cage.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2022, 10:39 AM
A MINI John Cooper Works will compete in the legendary 24-hour race at the Nürburgring after a ten-year break. The race has been car entered by the private team Bulldog Racing and built up in Nürburg. The 50th edition of the high-speed race will take place this year from 26 to 29 May on the 25.378 kilometre circuit consisting of the Grand Prix circuit and the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring.

The base vehicle for the competition is a MINI John Cooper Works with a four-cylinder turbo engine found on the MINI John Cooper Works Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Countryman. The engine is rated to churn out 225 kW/306 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm. The eight-speed Steptronic gearbox taken from large-series-production featuring an integrated, mechanical differential lock with a locking effect of up to 70% ensures that the drive torque is converted into thrilling performance without any losses.

(Also read | BMW, MINI to use sustainably produced aluminium wheels from 2024)

For racing purposes, the standard MINI John Cooper Works has been modified with installation of a racing cage. Its fuel tank volume was increased to 100 litres while an adjustable rear wing, a completely covered underbody, a rear diffuser and front splitter were added for aerodynamic purposes.

The vehicle's weight was consistently reduced by using Makrolon window panes. A model-specific racing suspension with adjustable rebound and compression damping was fitted while all moving chassis and suspension parts were replaced with reinforced Uniball bearings. Additionally, a pneumatic lifting unit was installed.

The sports exhaust system of the MINI John Cooper Works was adapted with a racing catalytic converter and original BMW M Performance brake components were installed. The MINI John Cooper Works racing car "Made in Nürburg" pays homage to the racing tradition of the MINI brand, featuring a classic colour scheme of the 1960s racing cars in red and white.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2022, 10:39 AM IST
MINI John Cooper Works MINI Cooper BMW MINI
