BMW will take the covers off the latest generation iDrive 8 on Monday. The German automaker will reveal the new iDrive through a digital premier worldwide. It is expected to be packed with new tech features, including AI integration, which is seen as the successor to the BMW Operating System 7.0. In fact, it is the technical upgrades that a lot will look forward to than the car itself. It will be a brand new display inside the car, with some similarity with the hyper screen introduced by Mercedes Benz earlier. BMW had hinted at a new infotainment system for the upcoming iDrive 8 at the CES 2021 event earlier this year. According to reports, the iDrive 8 will feature a new display and operating system. It has already been seen in the iX that was showcased back in November last year. In the new BMW iDrive 8, a new curved display will take the centre-stage. As the picture suggests, it is going to be a long display with the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment screen split inside one screen. The @BMW iDrive journey starts with your first step towards the vehicle.



Tune in on Monday at 16:30 CET for the reveal.



More here: https://t.co/Ldi1pLFFzZ#BMWGroup #BMWiDrive pic.twitter.com/Scvvx1MVsW — BMW Group (@BMWGroup) March 13, 2021





BMW says that its developers and designers focussing on user interaction and user experience have faced up to a new set of challenges. The carmaker promises that the new generation BMW iDrive 8 will bring about another paradigm shift – this time to a new kind of relationship between driver and their vehicle.

During the CES 2021, BMW had said that the new system will bridge the gap between analogue and digital technology. The latest iDrive technology will help the car to perceive and analyse its surroundings. This will increase the level of automation when it comes to driving or parking the vehicle. The cloud-based services can make further use of growing pool of real-time data.

It will also have advanced features such as voice control, touch control on display, head-up display, in-car internet access, apps from third parties, among various others.

According to the carmaker, the new-generation BMW iDrive will be first installed in the new series iX and i4 electric vehicles coming this year, with other models to follow in 2022, such as the G70/G71 7 Series and G20/G21 3 Series LCI.



