The Government College for Women at Jammu's Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday held a bike-scooter rally from Jammu to Katra to create awareness about traffic rules to mark the 32nd National Road Safety month.

The rally was flagged off by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Jammu Shiv Kumar Sharma.

"As per the direction of the Indian government, the National Road Safety Month (January 18-February 17) was inaugurated yesterday," informed SSP.

"The traffic police of Jammu are deployed for the safety of the people and the heavy fine being imposed so that the road-users must adopt the traffic rules," he said.

Appealing to the youth, Sharma said that they must follow the road safety measures as their lives are precious for their parents and the nation.

"In order to celebrate the Road Safety month, we are holding a bike rally with a motive to aware people of the safety measures of the road," informed a student Sanam Tasleem.

"Most road accident occurs as people avoid wearing helmets or put on seatbelts. We want people to be aware of it," she said.

Another student Preity Choudhary informed that to commemorate the 32nd National Road Safety month, Biker Brotherhood collaborated with the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Reasi and held a bike rally.

"Around 35 female riders will ride their bikes and scooters. We will convey the message to on road safety measures to avoid road accidents," she said.

National Road Safety Month was inaugurated by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan yesterday.

