Bajaj Pulsar NS, RS series launched with new colours for festive season

Bajaj Auto on Friday announced the launch of new paint schemes on its popular Pulsar NS 160, NS 200, and the full-faired Pulsar RS 200 bikes. With the latest update, the bikes will now be available in new colours along with white painted alloy wheels. Moreover, the fenders (front and rear) will now come carbon fibre textured.

The updated motorcycles will be available at the official Bajaj Auto dealerships from October 23, the company announced in a press note sent on Friday.

The sporty 'NS' series of bikes will feature four new colour schemes including Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Pewter Grey, Metallic Pearl White, and Plasma Satin Blue. The RS 200 motorcycle will sport three colour options, Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic Pearl White, and Pewter Grey.

Save for the colour updates, there will be no other change on the bikes. The Pulsar NS 160 will continue with its 160 cc, SOHC, oil-cooled, twin-spark engine which puts out 16.9 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm. While the bigger NS 200 and RS 200 will also continue with the same 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is known for churning out 24 bhp of maximum power at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.

"The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling. This festive season, we offer discerning motorcyclists an unbeatable combination of sporty responsive performance and eye-catching new looks that reaffirm Pulsar's market leadership." said, Narayan Sundararaman, Head-Marketing, Bajaj Auto said.

The company has also recently launched the Pulsar 125 Split Seat drum variant in India.