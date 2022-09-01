Bajaj Auto registers 8% sales growth in August 2022.

Bajaj Platina which is a commuter motorcycle has recorded its highest ever sales in August 2022. Bajaj sold more than 1 lakh units of the motorcycle.

Bajaj Auto has announced an 8 per cent increase in overall vehicle sales in August 2022. The manufacturer sold 3,73,270 vehicles in August 2021, the sales figure increased to 4,01,595 units in August 2022. The total domestic sales figure increased to 2,56,755 units in the month from 1,72,595 units in August 2021. That is an increase of 49 per cent.

On the other hand, the exports for the manufacturer fell from 2,00,675 units in August 2021 to 1,44,840 units in August this year. So, the drop was 28 per cent.

The two-wheeler sales including exports increased by 5 per cent to 3,55,625 vehicles in August 2022. Last year, during the same period, the figure was 3,38,310 units.

The domestic sales of two-wheelers increased to 2,33,838 units in August 2022, as compared to 1,57,971 units in August 2021. That is an increase of 48 per cent. However, two-wheeler exporters have fallen by 32 per cent. The sales figures in August 2022 were 1,21,787 units and last year, they were 1,80,339 units.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The commercial vehicles of Bajaj Auto saw a growth of 31 per cent. Last year, in August the sales volume was 34,960 units and now it has been increased to 45,970 units.

The Platina range which is a commuter motorcycle has been incredibly successful for Bajaj. Platina scored its highest ever sales. It accounted for more than 1 lakh units in August 2022 for the manufacturer. Bajaj currently sells two versions of Platina, there is 100 cc and 110 cc. The Platina 100 is priced at ₹63,130 whereas the Platina 110 is priced at ₹69,216. Both the prices are ex-showroom. The Platina 100 is a pretty bare-bone motorcycle and is for those who are on a tight budget. The Platina 110, on the other hand, does add a slightly more powerful engine, disc brake and some cosmetic upgrades.

First Published Date: