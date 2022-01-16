Audi sells more than 80,000 EVs, records over 50% growth in EV sales

Audi sold 81,894 electric vehicles in 2021 registering a 57.5 per cent YoY growth in the segment.Audi aims to bring in more than 20 fully electric vehicles in its portfolio by 2025.

Last year, Audi sold 81,894 fully electric vehicles registering a growth of 57.5 per cent in the EV segment compared to the previous year. Audi's total deliveries stood at 16,80,512 units which are 0.7 per cent lesser than 2020.

The company informed that it was on track to register record break sales after it delivered 9,81,681 vehicles after the first half of 2021.

However, the persistent global semiconductor shortage affected the brand's numbers in the second half of the year and as a consequence of it, deliveries plummeted in the fourth quarter by 34.2 per cent over the same period compared to the same period in 2020.

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at Audi AG said that last year was challenging for the brand, but with the help of the team's collective effort made it was successful. “We’re looking to the future with confidence. With ‘Vorsprung 2030,’ we have defined a clear strategy – our courage to make lasting changes is being rewarded: high demand for electric vehicles from Audi confirms our early decision in favour of zero-emission drive systems. We are taking this momentum with us into 2022 and systematically pressing ahead with our transformation. A large number of incoming orders also shows that we have the right portfolio," Wortmann added.

Coming to the electric vehicle segment, Audi's move to bring Audi e-Tron GT and the Audi RS e-Tron GT at the start of the year in 2021 paved its way towards a strong sale in the segment. The brand with four rings also conveyed that Audi Q4 e-Tron and the Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron also played a central role in its electrification strategy. With these four new models, Audi had more than doubled its product portfolio of fully electric models in the past year. Audi aims to bring in more than 20 fully electric vehicles in its portfolio by 2025 and by 2026, it has plans to sell EVs only.

