Audi India bids farewell to 2021 with highest-ever growth in 13 years

Furthermore, Audi says there has been a sustained high demand for models like Q8, A8 L, A6, apart from demand for performance models like RS Q8 and RS 7.

The achievement assumes more significance considering the long list of challenges that have been omnipresent for the Indian and global automotive industry throughout 2021. “We are very hapy with our performance in 2021 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the unfortunate second wave of the pandemic and other global issue like semi-conductor (shortage), commodity prices, shipment challenges etc," says Blabir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head. “We are currently the only brand to have five electric cars on offer. Products like Audi Q8, A4, A6 and our RS models continued their strong performance and we have a good order bank already for start of 2022."

Audi India in 2022

While challenges like the pandemic and the chip shortage is likely to continue troubling the automotive world in the new year, Audi India is also cautiously optimistic about 2022. “2022 is going to be another power-packed year for Audi India," says Dhillon. “We will continue to focus on our Strategy 2025 that focuses on Customer Centricity, Digitization, Products and Network. We will have our full-strength of our models back in the country and are confident of a strong performance in the months ahead."

First off the block would be the latest Audi Q7 that could see its India launch by the end of this month.