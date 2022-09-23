Audi RS Q e-tron E2 finishes its first endurance test

Audi Sport is preparing for the first rally of the new Audi RS Q e-tron E2. They are currently testing the electric vehicle extensively in Morocco. All six drivers and co-drivers of Audi Sport got to experience the Audi RS Q e-tron E2. The electric off-roader is currently in its second evolution stage. Audi RS Q e-tron E2 is a rally Dakar vehicle that will not enter production

The original Audi RS Q e-tron scored four stage wins during its debut at the Dakar Rally in 2022 and shortly thereafter won its first desert rally at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Audi is the first car manufacturer to use an electric powertrain in combination with an efficient energy converter. The E2 is the improved version of the original RS Q e-tron and it is being prepared for the 2023 Dakar Rally.

Over the E1, Audi worked on a lot of stuff. They decreased the weight and designed an all-new bodywork which is more optimized for air flow. The centre of gravity of the vehicle has also been improved which should help in handling as well.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The efficiency of the electric drivetrain has also been improved by using new operating strategies. Because of the weight reduction, the suspension was also retuned and the electric drive is also working more smoothly now.

The Audi RS Q e-tron E2 was tested at almost 40 degrees celsius. The seating position of the driver and co-driver has also been improved, the ergonomics are also better and the controls have also been regrouped logically.

The off-roader comes with three electric motors, one on each axle and one as an energy converter. The acceleration time to reach 100 kmph on loose surfaces is 4.5 seconds which is quite impressive. The top speed is limited to 170 kmph because of regulations. The battery capacity is of 52 kWh and it weighs 370 kg.

First Published Date: