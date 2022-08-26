Audi announces official entry in Formula 1

Audi will also declare which team the brand will be lining up in 2026 by the end of this year.

Audi on Friday announced that it is officially entering Formula 1 motorsport from the 2026 season. Audi informed that it will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with a specially developed power unit. This project will be based at Audi Sport’s facility in Neuburg near Ingolstadt. The premium automaker also added that this is the first time in more than a decade that a Formula 1 powertrain will be created in Germany.

To build a competent power unit for Formula 1, Audi stated that it is depending on its motorsport employees and is also in the process of recruiting highly specialised professionals. The powertrain will be developed at Audi Sport’s Competence Center Motorsport in Ingolstadt.

From the 2026 season of Formula 1, the powertrain set-up is going to get serious upgrades such as it will sport an electric motor, battery, control electronics and a combustion engine which will increase the electric power output compared to the current Formula 1 drive systems. The electric motor will have a power output of 544 hp, shared Audi in a press release. The 1.6-litre turbo engines running on advanced sustainable fuel are also a prerequisite for the brand’s entry into the series.

Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG Markus Duesmann said motorsport has been always been in Audi's DNA and the company is steadily, if not speeding, moving towards its sustainability goals and with Formula 1 which has also set a target of becoming carbon-neutral, the time was just right. “With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals," stated Duesmann. Audi will also declare which team the brand will be lining up in 2026 by the end of this year.

