Audi teases Activesphere concept EV; to make official debut next year

The Audi Activesphere concept vehicle, according to the premium carmaker, will cater to both on and off-road needs.

Audi has teased a new concept vehicle called the Activesphere which will make its global debut early next year. The Audi Activesphere concept vehicle, according to the premium carmaker, will cater to both on and off-road needs. This concept vehicle will be the fourth addition to Audi's concept car range that it has introduced till now. Audi has already revealed three concept vehicles namely the Audi Skysphere concept, the Audi Grandsphere concept and the Audi Urbansphere concept.

The teaser image of the Audi Activesphere concept vehicle shows off a low-slung roof with significant ground clearance along with bulky wheels. As the picture is mostly in shadows, not much can be guessed about the rest of the exterior though one can surely guess that it may get a single grille similar to its other members.

(Also read | Audi witnessing highest order backlog, blame it on supply chain crisis )

Audi first revealed the Skysphere concept vehicle. The premium automaker introduced the two-seater roadster which has the ability to alter its wheelbase. The Audi Skysphere can change its wheelbase by shifting 10 inches which changes the concept car from Sport to grand touring.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Followed by the Skysphere, Audi brought the Grandsphere which the automaker proudly claimed as a private jet on the road. The Audi Grandsphere concept sedan features Level 4 automated driving through which one can turn the interior of the concept car into a spacious sphere of experience without a steering wheel, pedals or displays.

(Also read | Audi achieves high operating profit in first half of 2022 )

Audi introduced the Urbansphere concept vehicle this year which radiates the look of a minivan. Audi had stated this concept car was designed for use in traffic-dense Chinese megacities and other metropolitan centres in the world. The Audi Urbansphere offers the largest interior space of any Audi to date and its design is based on the need for personal space particularly when it is short in supply.

First Published Date: