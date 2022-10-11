HT Auto
Ather Energy launches its Ather Space dealership in this new city

Ather has two electric scooters in the Indian market. There is 450 Plus and 450X.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2022, 17:25 PM
Ather Energy has expanded its reach in the city of Rajkot, with a new dealership that the manufacturer calls, “Ather Space". The new Ather Space is located at Shop No 14, The Spire 2, Near Sheetal Park Chowk, 150 Feet Ring Road. Ather Energy will be selling the 450 Plus and 450X from the new dealership. The manufacturer has been gaining popularity slowly, they sold 2,435 units of electric scooters in September 2022.

The manufacturer has also announced that they have expanded its retail presence with the inauguration of 4 new experience centres in Ranchi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Rajkot. Ather is now present in 45 cities with 55 experience centres.

As a part of a pilot project, Ather is also selling 450X Gen3 electric scooter on Flipkart. The pilot project is currently live in New Delhi and it will be expanded to other cities as well.

Ather has had a great start to this festive season and has been experiencing strong momentum since the past couple of months. Phokela said, “As a result of an improved supply chain, we recorded the best monthly sales in September, delivering 7435 units to our customers. We anticipate rapid growth in the coming months as we continue to work actively towards strengthening our supply chain."

(Also read: Ather 450X Gen 3 vs Ola S1 Pro: Specs, riding range and price comparison)

In August, Ather reported a sales figure of 6,410 units. Ather was also the leading OEM of electric two-wheelers in Kerala with a 34 per cent market share. The manufacturer also rolled out 50,000th Ather 450X from their manufacturing facility and expanded their experience centres.

Ather currently has two electric scooters in its line-up. There is 450 Plus and 450X. Further, Ather updated the 450X and now the scooter is in its third generation.

The 450 Plus comes with a TrueRange of 85 km and a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds. It produces a peak power output of 5.4 kW and a peak torque output of 22 Nm.

The 450X has a TrueRange of 105 km and can hit the 40 kmph mark in 3.3 seconds. It has a max power output of 6.2 kW and a peak torque output of 26 Nm.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2022, 17:25 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy 450X 450 Plus electric scooters
