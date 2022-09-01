Ather 450X Gen 3 vs Ola S1 Pro: Specs, riding range and price comparison

Ather recently updated the 450X electric scooter. One of the main rival of the scooter is Ola S1 Pro.

Ola S1 Pro is doing fairly well in our Indian market despite facing challenges in the starting. Now, slowly the competition has started to increase as the rivals have started to launch new versions of their vehicles. One such manufacturer is Ather who launched the 450X recently in the Indian market. Here is a comparison of both the scooters against each other.

Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro: Specs and riding range

For 2022, Ather updated the battery pack on the 450X. The battery capacity has been increased from 2.9 kWh to 3.9 kWh. There were no changes to the motor so it is still a 6 kWh motor that has a peak torque output of 26 Nm. On the other hand, Ola S1 Pro has a 3.9 kWh battery pack and an 8.5 kWh electric motor.

The claimed riding range on the S1 Pro is 145 km on a single charge and the top speed is 115 kmph. With the updated battery pack, the riding range of Ather 450X has gone up from 85 km to 105 km. The top speed of the 450X is 80 kmph.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro: Looks

Both the scooters look quite futuristic. The S1 Pro has more curves throughout its design whereas the 450X has a lot of sharp creases. Because of this, the Ather looks sharper and more aggressive but that does not mean that the S1 Pro is a bad-looking scooter. The bulbous design does attract quite a bit of attention on the road.

Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro: Price

With the 2022 update, the price of the 450X has gone up slightly. It now starts at Rs. 1.55 lakhs after FAME II subsidies. The Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.4 lakhs.

First Published Date: