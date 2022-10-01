HT Auto
Now you can buy this electric two-wheeler on Flipkart. Know how

Ather has started selling 450X Gen3 on Flipkart. As of now, it is only available in New Delhi. More cities can be added in the future.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2022, 14:09 PM
File photo of Ather 450X used for representation only.
Ather Energy has announced that they have started selling 450X Gen 3 electric scooter on Flipkart. This information was revealed by Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy. It is a pilot project that is currently only live in New Delhi. Ravneet said that they will be expanding this partnership with Flipkart in different cities also. However, the timeline is not yet revealed.

Ather Energy has reported year-on-year growth of 247 per cent in September 2022. They have also opened 4 new experience centres in Ranchi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Rajkot. Ather is now present in 45 cities with 55 experience centres. Ather was also the leading two-wheeler EV manufacturer in Kerala with a 34 per cent market share. The production of 450X has already crossed the 50,000th mark and the manufacturer is continuously working on increasing its sales network. 

The supply chain constraints have been improving slowly which has helped Ather in ramping up its production capacity. They are anticipating rapid growth in the upcoming months. India has started accepting electric vehicles, especially electric two-wheelers. They are now being used by some fleet operators as well for supply as well.

(Also read: Ather 450X Gen 3 vs Ola S1 Pro: Specs, riding range and price comparison)

Ather Energy currently has two electric scooters in the Indian market. There is 450 Plus and 450X. The 450 Plus comes with a TrueRange of 85 km and a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds. It produces a peak power output of 5.4 kW and a peak torque output of 22 Nm.

The 450X has a TrueRange of 105 km and can hit the 40 kmph mark in 3.3 seconds. It has a max power output of 6.2 kW and a peak torque output of 26 Nm. Ather 450X goes against Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Simple Energy One.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2022, 12:14 PM IST
TAGS: Ather 450X Electric vehicles
