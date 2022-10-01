Ather Energy sells 7,435 electric scooters in September, records 247% YoY growth

Ather has two electric scooters in the Indian market. There is 450 Plus and 450X.

Ather Energy on Saturday announced that it sold 7,435 units of electric scooters in September 2022, registering a year-on-year growth of 247 per cent. The manufacturer has also announced that they have expanded its retail presence with the inauguration of 4 new experience centres in Ranchi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Rajkot. Ather is now present in 45 cities with 55 experience centres.

Ather will also be selling its 450X Gen3 electric scooter on Flipkart. As of now, the pilot project is live in Delhi NCR. Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy has said that they will be expanding this pilot project to other cities too.

Ather has had a great start to this festive season and has been experiencing strong momentum since the past couple of months. Phokela said, “As a result of an improved supply chain, we recorded the best monthly sales in September, delivering 7435 units to our customers. We anticipate rapid growth in the coming months as we continue to work actively towards strengthening our supply chain."

In August, Ather reported a sales figure of 6,410 units. Ather was also the leading OEM of electric two-wheelers in Kerala with a 34 per cent market share. The manufacturer also rolled out 50,000th Ather 450X from their manufacturing facility and expanded their experience centres.

Ather currently has two electric scooters in its line-up. There is 450 Plus and 450X. Further, Ather updated the 450X and now the scooter is in its third generation.

The 450 Plus comes with a TrueRange of 85 km and a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds. It produces a peak power output of 5.4 kW and a peak torque output of 22 Nm.

The 450X has a TrueRange of 105 km and can hit the 40 kmph mark in 3.3 seconds. It has a max power output of 6.2 kW and a peak torque output of 26 Nm.

