Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider sans roof breaks cover

Aston Martin recently unveiled the new Valkyrie Spider at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Adding to the Valkyrie lineup, this hypercar promises an experience of Formula One on the road.

Not limited to the track, this open-roof hypercar vouches for performance attributing to its ultra-lightweight construction and high downforce aerodynamics package. Under the hood, the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider boasts a powertrain of a 6.5-litre V12 engine combined with a Rimac-developed e-motor. This hybrid setup takes the combined output of the hypercar to a massive 1,140 hp. The luxury automaker informs that the Valkyrie Spider can achieve a speed of 330 kmph with the roof removed and zip to 350kmph with its roof on. Adding to it, the brand says it's the fastest and most extreme open-top, road-legal Aston Martin ever built.

Aston Martin chief executive officer Tobias Moers shares that with the making of Valkyrie Spider, the company takes the innovation to the next level. (Aston Martin)

Valkyrie Spider comes with a bespoke, removable lightweight roof that comprises a carbon fibre central panel that latches onto the tub at the rear and to the windscreen surround at the front. This comes along with a pair of polycarbonate roof windows that are hinged on either side of the hypercar. While opening the doors, the roof can be lifted off and stowed away. The automaker has also put redesigned front-hinged dihedral doors, unique to this model, that can tilt forwards.

Aston Martin chief executive officer Tobias Moers shares that with the making of Valkyrie Spider, the company takes the innovation to the next level. “The Aston Martin Valkyrie is the product of incredible innovation and technology, but above all, it has always been about emotion. With the Valkyrie Spider, we are taking that passion and emotion to the next level. The driving experience promises to be truly sensational," he adds.

Aston Martin informs that only 85 units of this hypercar will be produced and the deliveries are scheduled for next year. However, the British marque has not disclosed the price point of the exclusive hypercar.