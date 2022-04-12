HT Auto
Another IT firm gifts Maruti cars to 100 employees for hard work, dedication

The handing over ceremony of 100 cars to 100 employees by CEO of Ideas2IT took place at a mega wealth- sharing event.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2022, 06:39 AM
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India. (Representational image) (REUTERS)
A Chennai-based IT firm has gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 of its employees in recognition of their constant support and 'unparalleled' contributions to the company's success and growth. The company, Ideas2IT, took a wealth-sharing initiative to hand out cars to employees and plans to toll out more such initiatives in the near future.

The handing over ceremony of 100 cars to 100 employees by CEO Gayathri Vivekanandan took place in the presence of Murali Vivekanandan, founder-chairman of the firm at the mega wealth- sharing event.

The IT firm was founded in 2009 with six handpicked engineers, and currently has more than 500 technologists located at multiple locations including the USA, Mexico, and India. The company delivers cutting-edge software projects to fortune companies like Facebook, Bloomberg, Microsoft, Oracle, Motorola, Roche, Medtronic and others.

In a similar approach, another Chennai-based IT firm Kissflow Inc recently handed over BMW cars, each worth one crore, to five members of the senior management as a reward to honour their loyalty and commitment to the company. The Navy Blue BMW 530d cars were handed over to the beneficiaries at an event held to mark the 10th anniversary of the company.

Each BMW 5 Series model rolled-in one by one in a grand showcase and all five were then lined up parallelly along with the respective families of the five members. The handing over of the cars was quite a surprise event for beneficiaries. The event was kept under wraps and some of the five recipients of the cars were informed just hours before the event.

According to Kissflow Inc CEO Suresh Sambandam, the five members who were rewarded with BMW cars were with him right from the inception of the company and stayed with him during the course of the journey.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 06:38 AM IST
