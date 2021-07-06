A blue Honda Civic Type R met with a terrifying accident in Denver, Colorado in the US, resulting in the vehicle splitting into half. The accident took place when the Honda car was occupied by passengers in the front seats. Fortunately and rather surprisingly, everyone made out of the damaged vehicle alive.

A video of the car split into two from middle was shared on Facebook by Vincent Nieto. It shows the Civic Type R in two pieces lying next to a fast-food restaurant. The post also saw comments from the Honda car's driver and his co-passenger, who is the mother of his girlfriend. They both explained in comments what actually happened at the accident site.

The woman explained that the boy Kevin Acosta was driving the car at the time of the crash and that the hot hatch is owned by her daughter. Acosta explained that the vehicle was T-boned or hit head-on by an older driver in another car while they were driving through the intersection of Jewell Avenue and Federal Boulevard. He further wrote that this created a heavy impact on the Honda which got pushed into a light pole. That's where the car took no time to split into half and got pushed to the sidewalk.

The video shows the car split from behind the rear section. Fortunately, nobody was sitting in the rear section of the vehicle. Also, had the front portion of the Honda car hit the light pole, it would have badly injured Acosta and his girlfriend's mother. Fortunately, they both sustained only minor injuries and so did the driver of the vehicle that T-boned them.

As for the Honda, it has been damaged beyond repair and will clearly be taken to a scrapyard. However, as is the trend on the US online auction marketplaces, the half split car could even pop up for sale as some of its parts, including the engine, might be usable.