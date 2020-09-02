Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took the delivery of a new white-coloured Mercedes-Benz S-Class at his Mumbai residence. The actor's new car is reported to be the 350d variant of the S-Class which costs upward of ₹1.35 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The new S-Class will be added to Bachchan's collection of other luxurious cars such as Rolls Royce Phantom, Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes-Benz SL500, Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayman S, Mini Cooper S and Toyota Land Cruiser.

The Mercedes S-Class has been the gold standard in luxury sedans for decades and the car maker is now all set to officially unveil the 2021 S-Class on Wednesday. That new S-Class will boast of a massive central infotainment system, get several screens in the cabin and also quilted leather reclining rear seats.

Besides latest safety technology, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will also get the new Pre-Safe Impulse Side function system which uses radar sensors to detect side impact and protects the occupants.