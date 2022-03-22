2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets 50,000 bookings in a month since launch

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes at a starting price of ₹ 6.35 lakh and goes up to ₹ 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced that the 2022 Baleno facelift has garnered 50,000 bookings in just a month since it was launched in the Indian market. The latest Baleno was launched at a starting price of ₹6.35 lakh and the price goes up to ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Baleno has been one of the top five bestselling cars in the country for quite some time now and the updated model builds on the strengths of the outgoing model. The automaker has also introduced a subscription plan for the new Baleno that starts at a cost of ₹13,999 per month.

(Also read | 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno drive review: Hatchback superstar has a makeover)

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback comes with a host of new design and tech features. It gets a revised front fascia with a new grille and a Maruti Ciaz-inspired LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. The front bumper too features a slight tweak.

Other design changes on the model include revised 10-spoke alloy wheels, new LED wraparound taillights and an updated rear bumper. The latest Balemo is available in six different colour choices - Nexa Blue, Luxe Beige, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red and Grandeur Grey.

On the inside, it gets a host of features including a new nine-inch digital HD touchscreen system with SmartPlay Pro+, first-in-segment heads-up display etc. The facelifted premium hatchback sources power source from the same 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine used in the outgoing model. Transmission duties are performed by a five-speed manual gearbox and the engine is capable of churning out 89 hp power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine also comes with an AGS gearbox.

The 2022 Baleno locks horns with rivals such as Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Tata Altroz. Just like the outgoing model, the 2022 Baleno facelift too will be sold through the automaker's Nexa retail outlet that is dedicated to selling premium models such as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ignis, XL6, etc.

First Published Date: