HT Auto
Home Auto News 2022 Jeep Gladiator, Wrangler To Come With Limited Edition Gobi Tan Colour

2022 Jeep Gladiator, Wrangler to come with limited-edition Gobi tan colour

Gobi is Jeep's fifth special-edition color offered on the current-generation Gladiator and Wrangler.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2022, 05:29 PM
2022 Gladiator and Wrangler in Gobi Tan colour
2022 Gladiator and Wrangler in Gobi Tan colour
2022 Gladiator and Wrangler in Gobi Tan colour
2022 Gladiator and Wrangler in Gobi Tan colour

Jeep has announced that its 2022 Gladiator and Wrangler models will come with new limited-edition Gobi Tan colour. While White, Black, and various other traditional shades remain the most popular paint colors for new cars, Jeep offers its products with a range of bold color choices to reach out a wider customer base.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 53.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 57.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 58.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 58.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The new Gobi tan colour fits the brand’s off-road aesthetics.

However, the colour is not completely new for Jeep as it offered it for the Gladiator’s first model year as well, and it’s returning to the truck for 2022. However, this marks the first time that Jeep has offered the color on the Wrangler, which will offer its customers even more choice when customizing their vehicle. “Gobi is back! And looking better than ever. This limited-edition color is now available for both Gladiator and Wrangler," Jeep wrote on its social media post announcing the special-edition paint theme.

Also read | Jeep reveals its first-ever electric SUV, will go on sale next year

The new colour will be available to order through June 2022, and the company will offer it across both the models’ lineups, including the hybrid 4xe and the high-powered Wrangler 392. The upgraded Gobi paint carries a price of $495, becoming $100 more expensive than Tuscadero Pink tan.

The new color is an addition to the updates that the brand made to both models for the 2022 model year. Both the vehicles now come with 7.0-inch infotainment displays as standard, an improved cabin air filter, among others. However, no changes were made to powertrains or trim levels.

Also watch | This Jeep crumbles when owner sits in it, but there is a catch

Gobi is Jeep’s fifth special-edition color offered on the current-generation Gladiator and Wrangler. Other colours include Tuscadero Pink, Gecko Green, Nacho Orange and Chief Blue. “Customization is at the core of both Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler," Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America said, Motor1 reported.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2022, 05:28 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep Wrangler Jeep Gladiator 2022 Jeep Gladiator 2022 Jeep Wrangler
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city