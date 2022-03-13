2022 Jeep Gladiator, Wrangler to come with limited-edition Gobi tan colour

Jeep has announced that its 2022 Gladiator and Wrangler models will come with new limited-edition Gobi Tan colour. While White, Black, and various other traditional shades remain the most popular paint colors for new cars, Jeep offers its products with a range of bold color choices to reach out a wider customer base.

The new Gobi tan colour fits the brand’s off-road aesthetics.

However, the colour is not completely new for Jeep as it offered it for the Gladiator’s first model year as well, and it’s returning to the truck for 2022. However, this marks the first time that Jeep has offered the color on the Wrangler, which will offer its customers even more choice when customizing their vehicle. “Gobi is back! And looking better than ever. This limited-edition color is now available for both Gladiator and Wrangler," Jeep wrote on its social media post announcing the special-edition paint theme.

The new colour will be available to order through June 2022, and the company will offer it across both the models’ lineups, including the hybrid 4xe and the high-powered Wrangler 392. The upgraded Gobi paint carries a price of $495, becoming $100 more expensive than Tuscadero Pink tan.

The new color is an addition to the updates that the brand made to both models for the 2022 model year. Both the vehicles now come with 7.0-inch infotainment displays as standard, an improved cabin air filter, among others. However, no changes were made to powertrains or trim levels.

Gobi is Jeep’s fifth special-edition color offered on the current-generation Gladiator and Wrangler. Other colours include Tuscadero Pink, Gecko Green, Nacho Orange and Chief Blue. “Customization is at the core of both Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler," Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America said, Motor1 reported.

