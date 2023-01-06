Volvo showcases EX90 flagship electric SUV at CES 2023, delivery begins in 2024

Volvo is aiming to go electric in the coming years in a big way, and the EX90 flagship EV would play a key role in that strategy. The US being a key market for the automaker, Volvo showcased the EX90 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 to demonstrate its advanced high-end technologies and features. The Swedish luxury car brand also said it would start accepting bookings for the EX90 soon, while deliveries will commence in early 2024.

Besides electrification technology, Volvo is increasingly focusing on connected, safer and autonomous driving technologies as well. The EX90 is a key part of that all-electric vehicle fleet strategy after the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. The Volvo EX90 is claimed to come longer and wider than the XC90, while it will sit a bit lower to the ground because of the heavy battery pack.

Speaking about the design, the EX90 retains the signature Volvo styling elements like Thor's Hammer LED headlights and a blanked-off grille like the XC40 Recharge. It also gets flush-fitting door handles, 22-inch alloy wheels, C-shaped split LED tail lamp. Volvo claims that the EX90 contains 15 per cent recycled steel, 25 per cent recycled aluminium, 48 kg of recycled plastics and bio-based materials.

On the technology front, the Volvo EX90 comes with a Lidar system that comprises eight cameras and 16 ultrasonic sensors around the car. These allow the car to detect small objects as far as 600 feet away anytime anywhere. Inside the cabin, the EX90 gets a capacitative steering wheel and camera-based gaze sensors as part of a driver monitoring system that detects if the driver is alert, distracted or sleepy.

The Volvo EX90 gets a 14.5-inch large, vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system powered by Google OS. The car gets 5G connectivity as standard, enabling over-the-air (OTA) updates. It gets a panoramic sunroof and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with speakers integrated into the seats' headrests.

Volvo EX90 gets power from a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain that churns out two different power output levels. The base model churns out 408 bhp of power and 770 Nm of torque, while the higher variant generates 517 bhp power and 910 Nm of torque. Both variants are capable of running at a top speed of 180 kmph.

