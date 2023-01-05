Volvo has chosen CES 2023 to display the EX90's high-end technology that makes it the OEM’s smartest vehicle
EX90 relies on a new computer system that learns new data and receives OTA updates to better understand the driver and surroundings
Volvo EX90 gets eight cameras around the SUV, along with one long-range lidar, five radars and 16 ultrasonic sensors
EX90 gets a new driver understanding system that utilises a capacitive steering wheel and two camera-based gaze sensors
The driver understanding system onboard Volvo EX90 electric SUV inspects if the driver is alert, distracted or sleepy
Volvo EX90 electric SUV comes with a vertically-oriented 14.5-inch Google-powered touchscreen infotainment system
The instrument cluster too is fully digital
The flagship Volvo EX90 EV is powered by a dual-motor AWD powertrain offering two levels of power output
Volvo will commence delivery of the EX90 in 2024