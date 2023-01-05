Volvo EX90 electric SUV showcased at CES 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 05, 2023

Volvo has chosen CES 2023 to display the EX90's high-end technology that makes it the OEM’s smartest vehicle

EX90 relies on a new computer system that learns new data and receives OTA updates to better understand the driver and surroundings

Volvo EX90 gets eight cameras around the SUV, along with one long-range lidar, five radars and 16 ultrasonic sensors

EX90 gets a new driver understanding system that utilises a capacitive steering wheel and two camera-based gaze sensors

The driver understanding system onboard Volvo EX90 electric SUV inspects if the driver is alert, distracted or sleepy

Volvo EX90 electric SUV comes with a vertically-oriented 14.5-inch Google-powered touchscreen infotainment system

The instrument cluster too is fully digital

The flagship Volvo EX90 EV is powered by a dual-motor AWD powertrain offering two levels of power output

Volvo will commence delivery of the EX90 in 2024
