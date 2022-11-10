In pics: Volvo EX90 electric SUV breaks cover with 600 km of driving range
The EX90 is the latest electric vehicle from Volvo. It has a range of upto 600 km from its 111 kWh battery pack.
Volvo EX90 is the successor to the XC90 SUV. However, the EX90 is an electric vehicle.
The interior has a minimalistic design language with a three-spoke steering wheel, vertical touchscreen infotainment system and hidden AC vents.
Up-front there are Thor-hammer headlamps with vertical LED Daytime Running Lamps and a closed-off grille.
The vertical touchscreen infotainment system measures 14.5-inch and supports Google and Apple services.
The EX90 has a power output of 517 hp and a peak torque output of 910 Nm.
The battery pack has a capacity of 111 kWh and it can deliver a claimed range of up to 600 km.
The DC fast charging is supported up to 250 kW. The EX90 can add 180 km of range in just 10 minutes.
The interior is made out of sustainable materials. Volvo used recycled bottles to make the fabric.
At the rear, there are typical Volvo-style LED tail lamps.
