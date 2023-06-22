HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Toyota To Go All Electric From 2035 In This Market, Will Sell Evs Only. Details Here

Toyota to go all-electric from 2035 in this market, will sell EVs only

Toyota may have been showing reluctance to switch to an all-electric lineup globally as soon as possible, but in Europe, the automaker has been forced to take a decision under which it will sell only electric cars from 2035. The automaker has been forced by legislation to decide to switch to pure electric mobility by converting its enter European lineup to EVs by 2035, reports Automobilwoche.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2023, 10:01 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota's decision to go fully electric in the European market is forced by legislation. (PTI)
Toyota's decision to go fully electric in the European market is forced by legislation.

Matt Harrison, chief operating officer of the Japanese automaker's European division, has reportedly said that Toyota doesn't support the Euro 7 emission standards proposed by the European Union. This emission standard forces car manufacturers to slash the average carbon dioxide emissions of their fleets by 55 per cent by 2030 compared to 2021 levels. He also expects that the stringent emission norm would be toned down to something more realistic rather than scrapped entirely. However, seeing such a stringent emission standard likely being enforced, the automaker has decided to go fully electric in Europe from 2035.

Also Read : India-bound Toyota Vellfire MPV launches globally, to offer ADAS and hybrid powertrain

Europe is one of the key markets for Toyota. While the automaker is enthusiastic about hydrogen fuel, there is only a handful of hydrogen refuelling stations across Europe. Hence, the automaker is not keen to shift to hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles there, instead, it is thinking of fully electric, especially as the EV charging infrastructure in the continent is much better. Harrison said that the company will be ready to sell 100 per cent BEVs from 2035. He also estimates that the brand's share of EV sales will go from zero in 2022 to 15 per cent in 2025 and 55 per cent in 2030.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
₹ 7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
₹ 8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
₹ 39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

While the automaker is compelled to take such a decision in the European market, in other markets worldwide, the company would continue to sell internal combustion engine-powered vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen-powered vehicles well into the next decade.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2023, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city