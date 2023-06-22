Toyota to go all-electric from 2035 in this market, will sell EVs only

Toyota may have been showing reluctance to switch to an all-electric lineup globally as soon as possible, but in Europe, the automaker has been forced to take a decision under which it will sell only electric cars from 2035. The automaker has been forced by legislation to decide to switch to pure electric mobility by converting its enter European lineup to EVs by 2035, reports Automobilwoche.

Matt Harrison, chief operating officer of the Japanese automaker's European division, has reportedly said that Toyota doesn't support the Euro 7 emission standards proposed by the European Union. This emission standard forces car manufacturers to slash the average carbon dioxide emissions of their fleets by 55 per cent by 2030 compared to 2021 levels. He also expects that the stringent emission norm would be toned down to something more realistic rather than scrapped entirely. However, seeing such a stringent emission standard likely being enforced, the automaker has decided to go fully electric in Europe from 2035.

Europe is one of the key markets for Toyota. While the automaker is enthusiastic about hydrogen fuel, there is only a handful of hydrogen refuelling stations across Europe. Hence, the automaker is not keen to shift to hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles there, instead, it is thinking of fully electric, especially as the EV charging infrastructure in the continent is much better. Harrison said that the company will be ready to sell 100 per cent BEVs from 2035. He also estimates that the brand's share of EV sales will go from zero in 2022 to 15 per cent in 2025 and 55 per cent in 2030.

While the automaker is compelled to take such a decision in the European market, in other markets worldwide, the company would continue to sell internal combustion engine-powered vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen-powered vehicles well into the next decade.

