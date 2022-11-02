Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands in October: Ola hits new record, towers above others

October was a record in terms of sales in the electric two-wheeler segment as companies made the most of the festive season, clocking more than 75,000 units in the entire month.

Electric two-wheeler segment in India saw its best month ever in October. With the headwind of festive fervour, the EV two-wheeler manufacturers clocked more than 75,000 unit sales last month, nearly 30 per cent more than what they sold during the festive month last year. It is also significantly higher than the September sales number, which was the highest ever till October. The surge in EV two-wheeler sales last month was led by Ola Electric and Okinawa Autotech. Here is a look at the top five electric two-wheeler brands in India as per the October sales.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric has bounced back as the number one electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. October was the second consecutive month when Ola has topped the list. The Tamil Nadu-based EV maker claims it has sold 20,000 units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, a record for the company since it launched the models back in August 2021. However, according to the Vahan portal, Ola sold only 15,065 units. Either way, Ola clearly remains miles ahead of others in the EV two-wheeler space.

Okinawa Autotech

Rajasthan-based EV maker Okinawa too hit its highest monthly sales figures in October. The company announced it sold 17,531 units last month. Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, explained the surge in sales saying, "The customer sentiment has been improving post-pandemic and we are confident to carry forward this sales momentum in the coming months."

Ampere

Ampere electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, owned by Greaves Cotton, ended up being the third biggest EV maker in October. The company sold 9,173 units of its electric scooters last month.

Hero Electric saw a marginal rise in sales last month over September figures. Hero Electric sold 8,348 units in October, slightly more than 8,018 units sold in the previous month.

Ather Energy

Ather Energy saw its sales jump two-fold in October compared to the same month last year. With 8213 units of 450X and other EVs delivered, Ather registered a significant 122 per cent year-on-year growth. Out of these, Ather had delivered 250 units of Ather 450X in a single day in Bengaluru on Diwali.

