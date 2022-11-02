HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Top 5 Ev Two Wheeler Brands In October: Ola Hits New Record, Towers Above Others

Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands in October: Ola hits new record, towers above others

October was a record in terms of sales in the electric two-wheeler segment as companies made the most of the festive season, clocking more than 75,000 units in the entire month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2022, 09:16 AM
After a brief lull in sales, Ola Electric has bounced back as India's top electric two-wheeler manufacturer in October.
After a brief lull in sales, Ola Electric has bounced back as India's top electric two-wheeler manufacturer in October.
After a brief lull in sales, Ola Electric has bounced back as India's top electric two-wheeler manufacturer in October.
After a brief lull in sales, Ola Electric has bounced back as India's top electric two-wheeler manufacturer in October.

Electric two-wheeler segment in India saw its best month ever in October. With the headwind of festive fervour, the EV two-wheeler manufacturers clocked more than 75,000 unit sales last month, nearly 30 per cent more than what they sold during the festive month last year. It is also significantly higher than the September sales number, which was the highest ever till October. The surge in EV two-wheeler sales last month was led by Ola Electric and Okinawa Autotech. Here is a look at the top five electric two-wheeler brands in India as per the October sales.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric has bounced back as the number one electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. October was the second consecutive month when Ola has topped the list. The Tamil Nadu-based EV maker claims it has sold 20,000 units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, a record for the company since it launched the models back in August 2021. However, according to the Vahan portal, Ola sold only 15,065 units. Either way, Ola clearly remains miles ahead of others in the EV two-wheeler space.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Fiero 125
₹80,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
₹1 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Simple Energy Mark 2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹1.1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Eeve Eeve Atreo (HT Auto photo)
Eeve Eeve Atreo
₹64,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Emotorad Karbon (HT Auto photo)
Emotorad Karbon
₹65,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Okinawa Autotech

Rajasthan-based EV maker Okinawa too hit its highest monthly sales figures in October. The company announced it sold 17,531 units last month. Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, explained the surge in sales saying, "The customer sentiment has been improving post-pandemic and we are confident to carry forward this sales momentum in the coming months."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ampere

Ampere electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, owned by Greaves Cotton, ended up being the third biggest EV maker in October. The company sold 9,173 units of its electric scooters last month.

Hero Electric

Hero Electric saw a marginal rise in sales last month over September figures. Hero Electric sold 8,348 units in October, slightly more than 8,018 units sold in the previous month.

Ather Energy

Ather Energy saw its sales jump two-fold in October compared to the same month last year. With 8213 units of 450X and other EVs delivered, Ather registered a significant 122 per cent year-on-year growth. Out of these, Ather had delivered 250 units of Ather 450X in a single day in Bengaluru on Diwali.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2022, 09:16 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Okinawa Autotech Ather Energy Hero Electric Ampere Energy Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25.
This upcoming Made-in-India EV will offer 402 bhp of power and 500-km range
skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
car
These 10 cars in India have the longest waiting period

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Woman delivers baby in cab, taxi operator slaps ‘cleanliness’ charges
Woman delivers baby in cab, taxi operator slaps ‘cleanliness’ charges
In pics: Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as bobber
In pics: Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as bobber
The front trunk, or frunk, of an electric car is its most divisive feature
The front trunk, or frunk, of an electric car is its most divisive feature
This upcoming EV has an invisible shield of safety
This upcoming EV has an invisible shield of safety
Tata Motors reports 157% growth in electric vehicle sales in October
Tata Motors reports 157% growth in electric vehicle sales in October

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city