HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Is How China Is Readying For Ev Domination As Ice Age Is Nearing End

This is how China is readying for EV domination as ICE age is nearing end

Several global auto manufacturers are looking at shrinking market share in the global and especially Chinese EV market. South China Morning Post, in one of its reports, claims that the automakers like Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW and General Motors are facing a loss of market share in the world's largest electric car market in China, where Chinese automakers and Tesla have been increasingly finding stronger footprints. The report claims that the key reason behind this is the Chinese automakers and Tesla have already planned the transition well ahead of the abovementioned automakers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2023, 13:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Many major global automakers like Toyota, Volkswagen, and BMW are facing a loss of market share as Chinese automakers, and Tesla have planned ahead for the transition.
Many major global automakers like Toyota, Volkswagen, and BMW are facing a loss of market share as Chinese automakers, and Tesla have planned ahead for the transition.

The global car brands have not adequately prepared for the transition towards electric vehicles, claims the report. It also claims that this unpreparedness may cost the automakers a major loss in terms of market share. It further states that even if the automakers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and General Motors are beginning to move forward much more quickly with their plans for an EV future, it may be too little too late for them. Also, the report states that Japanese auto majors like Honda and Toyota are just beginning to accept electric cars as a viable option.

Also Read : FAME 2 subsidy won't impact Indian EV industry's growth momentum, says Ola CFO

Toyota, for example, is still hesitant about a complete EV transition. The Japanese auto company has been repeatedly emphasising on the need for a diverse clean powertrain technology portfolio instead of a pure EV-only lineup.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Vento
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Id.4
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Polo
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen T-roc
₹21.35 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Many of the global legacy auto manufacturers are a strong force in the Chinese auto market, which is the world's largest automotive market. Despite them being a strong force in the Chinese market for a long time, it seems to be changing in a big way, claims the report. It states that as the companies like BYD and other domestic Chinese players are coming up fast with their respective electric cars, the legacy players are facing a major market share loss.

A Greenpeace report claims that Volkswagen is facing a loss of three to seven per cent market share in China by 2030, while GM could lose up to six per cent market share. Honda and Toyota are expected to lose four per cent and three per cent market stake by the end of this decade, respectively, claims the report. The study further states that the key reason behind this loss of market share is that the legacy players have been slow to embrace electric vehicles compared to the Chinese auto companies and even Tesla.

First Published Date: 28 May 2023, 13:04 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Mercedes-Benz BMW Honda Toyota Volkswagen BMW Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 759 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city