This EV company is making electric vehicles, old-school style

Olympian Motors O1 EV comes with an 82 kWh battery pack and promises to offer a range of 490 km on a single charge.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2022, 11:27 AM
Olympian Model 01 (Olympian)
An electric vehicle (EV) startup company called Olympian Motors is bringing back retro designs of vehicles, packed with the latest electric technology. The company promises to ‘provide higher aesthetic standards and elevated quality.’ Olympian Motors released a teaser video of its first model, O1 which has a design that reflects the style of a bygone era with flowing wheel arches and a teardrop tail end.

This retro-themed electric vehicle does not fall short in terms of features that potential EV buyers often keep a keen out out for. Olympian Motors O1 EV comes with an 82 kWh battery pack and promises to offer a range of 490 km on a single charge. This new electric vehicle will have rear-wheel drive as the standard and feature a top speed of 257 kmph.

Coming to safety features of the new O1 EV, the company mentioned it has used titanium and military-grade carbon fiber to amp up the safety standards. The cabin will feature up to nine airbags while accommodating two car seats with anchors in the rear. The glass canopy and windows of the electric vehicle have been laminated, to prevent them from breaking into shards in case of an impact.

Olympian Motors' O1 model cabin comes without an infotainment system or a digital cluster which shows the EV company wants to maintain the old school styling inside out. Augmented Reality HUD on the windshield will replace display screens, stated the EV company. Olympian said it has removed 80 per cent of buttons and switches and one can control the electric vehicle with the help of the ‘Voice First’ command and control.

Though the EV company is yet to provide a production date for its first new electric vehicle, however, the O1 EV has been priced at $100,000 and currently, the company has reportedly also started taking deposits of $500 for the same.

First Published Date: 29 May 2022, 11:27 AM IST
TAGS: Olympian Motors Olympian O1 O1 O1 EV Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
