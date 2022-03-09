This company will set up over 500 EV charging stations across 11 cities in India

The EV charging stations will be equipped with Level 1 charging facilities that meet Bharat AC 001 and DC 001 requirements.

Mobility startup Automovill on Wednesday has announced that it will set up more than 500 electric vehicle charging stations across 11 cities in India. For this, it has joined hands with Midgard Electric. The latter will be the EV charging partner at all the Automovill outlets.

Currently, the company operates 70 co-owned workshops and more than 500 partnered workshops across India. The move comes as a part of the company strategy to expand its business in the fast-emerging Ev charging infrastructure network across the country.

While Automovill offers car service to the consumers, Midgard Electric provides services like EV charging stations, EV ecosystem consultation, EVCS maintenance and monitoring. It also offers battery swap charging and fleet charging management.

The company claims that in the first phase the two firms jointly aim to add EvVcharging stations in Bangalore, Hyderabad, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ranchi, Patna, Lucknow, and Guwahati. In phase 2, the companies aim to install Ev charging stations in gated communities, parking stations, malls, and other locations.

These EV charging stations will be equipped with Level 1 charging facilities that meet Bharat AC 001 and DC 001 requirements. This will enable them to charge electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers.

Speaking about the strategy and partnership, Ramana Sambu (Co-Founder & CBO) Automovill, said that its association with Midgard is one of the very crucial steps and in sync with its vision. “We understand that e Mobility is the future and given the fact that we aim at meeting all the rising demands in the auto service industry it is the need of the hour to gradually become EV supportive," Sambu further added.

Sabari V, CEO & Director of Midgard Electric, said, “We are seeing an exponential increase in the electric vehicle demand in the coming years and are creating EV charging infrastructure at larger scale in the country to accommodate the electric vehicles through our strategic association."

