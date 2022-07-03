HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla To See Tough Competition From Ford And General Motors By 2025: Study

Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study

Tesla's EV market share will nosedive from 70 per cent to 11 per cent, while Ford and General Motors each will have around 15 per cent EV market share.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2022, 04:10 PM
Tesla's delay in bringing new products is impacting its brand value.
Tesla's delay in bringing new products is impacting its brand value.
Tesla's delay in bringing new products is impacting its brand value.
Tesla's delay in bringing new products is impacting its brand value.

Tesla is projected to face steep tough competition from Ford and General Motors. A study claims that Tesla will also see its current EV market share of 70% plummeting to 11 per cent by 2025, while Ford and General Motors each will rise to around 15 per cent market share. 2022 Car Wars study by Bank of America Merrill Lynch claims that the two Detroit-based auto majors will rise by around 10 per cent in the EV market.

(Also Read: BMW i3 ends the nine-year-long journey with limited HomeRun Edition)

The study claims that this growth of Ford and GM will be fuelled by models like Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup trucks. The study also claims that the dominance Tesla has had in the EV market, especially in the US is done. Tesla's market dominance is going to shift wildly in the opposite direction in the next four years, forecasts the study.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 - 1.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The reason behind the automaker's slump from the pole position is projected because of inaction in terms of quick portfolio expansion. Tesla has been accused of not expanding its lineup quickly enough to keep up with both legacy automakers and new EV startups that are ramping up their electric vehicle portfolios. It also points out that Tesla had a vacuum to grow in the last 10 years, as there was not much competition. However, that vacuum is going to be filled in a massive way over the next four years by other players including legacy automakers such as Ford and GM, claims the study.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Tesla has earned quite a negative impression in the Ev market by not following the deadline in terms of product launch. One such example is the Tesla Cybertruck. This electric pickup truck is yet to hit the market despite being promised. Tesla delayed the XCybertruck multiple times and now also pushed back the plans for the next-generation Roadster. These moves have been impacting the automaker's popularity and further growth prospect, the research points out.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2022, 04:10 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car EV electric vehicle Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Roadster Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model X Tesla Model Y Tesla Model S General Motors GM Ford
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study
Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study
Maruti Suzuki aims to deploy strong hybrid tech in next five to seven years
Maruti Suzuki aims to deploy strong hybrid tech in next five to seven years
BMW i3 ends the nine-year-long journey with limited HomeRun Edition
BMW i3 ends the nine-year-long journey with limited HomeRun Edition
In pics: Lamborghini Urus shows off tough character in a country full of volcano
In pics: Lamborghini Urus shows off tough character in a country full of volcano
Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Roadster in India
Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Roadster in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city