HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw I3 Ends The Nine Year Long Journey With Limited Homerun Edition

BMW i3 ends the nine-year-long journey with limited HomeRun Edition

BMW i3 is a luxury compact electric hatchback that has been built since 2013.A total of 250,000 of the BMW i3 electric compacts have been built since its inception.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2022, 02:42 PM
BMW i3 has sold more than 250,000 units.
BMW i3 has sold more than 250,000 units.
BMW i3 has sold more than 250,000 units.
BMW i3 has sold more than 250,000 units.

German luxury car brand BMW has ended production of the i3 compact electric hatchback after a nine-year-long run. The automaker reports that a total of 250,000 units of BMW i3 have been built. To celebrate the nine-year-long journey of the company, BMW introduced a limited batch of HomeRun Edition of the i3. This comes as a sendoff to the BMW i3 electric compact hatchback. BMW i3 came as a competitor against rivals such as Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S. However, none of these were direct competitors against i3. BMW launched the i3 at a time when there were only a few electric cars on the market. It is sold in a total of 74 countries across the world.

(Also Read: Hyundai replies to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for lauding its progress in EV space)

BMW i3 was known as the first mass-produced electric car from the automaker. It also advanced the automaker's composite construction know-how with suits carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) shells, aluminium chassis containing a battery pack and electric motor.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Norton 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson 350
338 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Benelli 402 S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S
₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

BMW used partially recycled materials for the thermoplastic skin. The automaker claimed that 25 per cent of the interior of this car was built with recycled material. BMW manufactured the door panels of the i3 with fibres made from the kenaf plant. The parts of the dashboard were built from eucalyptus wood.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Speaking about the limited edition model, the HomeRun Edition BMW i3 will be built in a limited number of only 10 units. BMW i3 HomeRun Edition comes painted in one of two colour options from the BMW Individual program. These are Frozen Dark Grey and Frozen Red II, both of them being matte finished. The cabin of the car gets leather upholstery in Vernasca Dark Truffle, leather dash pad, leather steering wheel with galvanized trim, Carum Grey roof lining, as well as ambient and welcome lighting.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2022, 02:42 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW i3 electric car electric vehicle luxury car EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ambassador car maker Hindustan Motors likely to launch EV two-wheelers next year
Ambassador car maker Hindustan Motors likely to launch EV two-wheelers next year
Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study
Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study
Maruti Suzuki aims to deploy strong hybrid tech in next five to seven years
Maruti Suzuki aims to deploy strong hybrid tech in next five to seven years
BMW i3 ends the nine-year-long journey with limited HomeRun Edition
BMW i3 ends the nine-year-long journey with limited HomeRun Edition
In pics: Lamborghini Urus shows off tough character in a country full of volcano
In pics: Lamborghini Urus shows off tough character in a country full of volcano

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city