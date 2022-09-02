Tesla owners go on hunger strike in this country. Know why

A group constituting Tesla owners from Norway are so unsatisfied with their electric cars that that they recently went on a hunger strike to make their complaints reach Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The group point to multiple issues with their respective Tesla electric vehicles (EVs).

The issues related to these Tesla electric cars that are troubling these owners are quite a few. These range from the EV not starting on a hot day in Norway to the doors not opening, bubbles in the EV seats, yellow edges on the infotainment screen and trunk lids that are filled with water. The unhappy owners, according to local media reports, wrote, “We are a group of dissatisfied Norwegian Tesla owners." They also added that they believed that if Musk gets the knowledge of the troubles they are facing with their EVs, he will resolve their issues.

(Also read | Tesla Model Y waiting time slashed in China: Details here )

The local reports also list a few more problems that Tesla owners are facing other than with the electric vehicles. There is a mention of a charging problem where a few individuals share that the battery life provided by Tesla is lower than it was claimed. The new charging stations do not fit the old Tesla EVs despite being assured by the company that charging is free for lifetime.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Want to give self-driving Tesla EVs wide release by the end of 2022: Elon Musk )

The said owners of these Tesla EVs also shared that some of their issues are not being solved at Tesla service centres and the Tesla customer service is also failing to respond or register their complaints efficiently. An individual called Erlend Morc shared that although he does not own a Tesla currently, he started strike on behalf of the owners. The protest continued for 24 hours, between August 27 and 28. “They are so well positioned to dominate the EV market, but if too many people experience these troubles, other car manufacturers will be ready to take their place," Morc was quoted saying.

First Published Date: