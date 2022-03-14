HT Auto
Tesla Model Y becomes hottest electric SUV in this country, Model 3 sales slumps

Tesla manufactures and sells both Model 3 and Model Y electric cars in China.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2022, 01:03 PM
Tesla Model 3 has witnessed a sales slump last month in China.
Tesla Model Y becomes one of the bestselling electric cars in China in February 2022. Besides the EV manufacturer's global bestseller Model 3 electric compact sedan, the Model Y has now become a crucial model for the company. On the other hand, Model 3 has witnessed a significant sales drop in China last month.

(Also Read: Tesla faces significant inflation risks amid Russia-Ukraine war, says Elon Musk)

China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has revealed that Tesla sold around 23,200 made-in-China electric cars in the country last month, up 27 per cent from the same month a year ago. Also, Tesla exported 33,315 units of made-in-China electric cars last month.

CPCA also said that Model Y sold 18,593 units last month, registering a 302 per cent surge compared to February 2021. In the case of the made-in-China Tesla Model 3, the electric compact sedan sold 4,607 units last month, down 66 per cent from the same month in 2021. It also registered a 78 per cent decline compared to January this year.

CPCA also claims that the sales volume of the EV last month was high enough to exceed all other premium crossover and SUVs in China. Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW on the other hand recorded below 10,000 units last month. Mercedes-Benz GLC sold 9,958 units, while Audi Q5 and BMW X3 sold 8,859 units and 8,819 units respectively.

CPCA further said that among the mainstream new energy vehicles, only BYD Song PHEV was slightly higher selling compared to Tesla Model Y. It recorded 22,754 units last month. As of January and February, Tesla sold in several Model Y cars per each Model 3 it recorded.

Tesla currently manufactures its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars in its Giga Shanghai facility. The manufacturing plant not only makes cars for the Chinese market, but ships model to different overseas markets as well.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2022, 01:02 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Model 3 Model Y Tesla electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

