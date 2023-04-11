HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model Y Becomes Cheaper, But There's A Catch. Details Here

Tesla Model Y becomes cheaper, but there's a catch. Details here

Tesla Model Y electric crossover is one of the bestselling electric vehicles worldwide. Next to the Tesla Model 3, the Model Y electric crossover is the US auto manufacturer's second bestselling car. Now, Tesla has introduced an even cheaper version of the Model Y that is available with the cheapest pricing for the Model Y lineup to date.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2023, 09:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla has introduced a cheaper version of the Model Y crossover that has a lesser range than other versions and is likely using Tesla's 4680 battery cells. (AFP)
Tesla has introduced a cheaper version of the Model Y crossover that has a lesser range than other versions and is likely using Tesla's 4680 battery cells. (AFP)
Tesla has introduced a cheaper version of the Model Y crossover that has a lesser range than other versions and is likely using Tesla's 4680 battery cells. (AFP)
Tesla has introduced a cheaper version of the Model Y crossover that has a lesser range than other versions and is likely using Tesla's 4680 battery cells.

Priced at $49,990, the cheapest variant of the Tesla Model Y comes wearing a white paint theme on the exterior and gets a black synthetic leather interior. The sticker price of the EV keeps it within the cap of the newly revamped US federal EV tax credit system, which may make it eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit. However, Tesla has not revealed whether the new Model Y variant will qualify for the EV tax credit.

Also Read : Tesla recalls 422 Model 3 EVs over faulty suspension fasteners

The cheapest Tesla Model Y electric crossover variant promises lesser range on a single charge and is likely to use the automaker's 4680 battery cells. The new Tesla Model Y variant is essentially the automaker's Standard Range version. As Tesla has stated, the new variant offers a 450 km range on a single charge, compared to the Long Range variant's 531 km and the Performance version's 487 km range. However, unlike the Tesla Model 3, the cheapest Model T features a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain. As Tesla's official website shows, the new variant is called Model Y.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

This is not the first time Tesla has introduced a cheaper version of the Model Y. Previously, the US electric vehicle manufacturer launched a cheaper version of the crossover, which was produced at Giga Texas and came fitted with 4680 battery cells. It was available in the market for a limited time but not officially showcased on the website. However, this time, Tesla has officially listed the car on its website and made it available for all US buyers.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2023, 09:29 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city