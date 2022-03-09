HT Auto
Tesla delivers a Model X Plaid with mismatched tyres, misaligned body panels

Apart from mismatched tyres the Tesla Model X Plaid had several other issues as well.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 01:16 PM
The customer now has to wait till July this year to get delivery of the Tesla Model X Plaid he booked last year. 

Tesla has made a goof-up when the US electric car major delivered a brand new $131k worth Model X Plaid with mismatched tyres to a customer named Ethan Joseph. After patiently waiting for months since ordering the electric car in August 2021, he received the vehicle this month but had to reject it due to several quality control issues.

There were several safety issues, as he wrote on Twitter. One of them was a set of mismatched tyres.

(Also Read: Tesla admits Autopilot system requires 'constant monitoring')

As the customer wrote on Twitter, the Tesla Model X POlaid was delivered to him with Michelin Latitude Sport 3 summer tyres measuring 255/45R20 at the front and with a different set of Continental CrossContact LX Sport touring all-season tyres measuring 275/45R20 at the back. Besides the different make of these tyres, the compound and tread patterns too were different. Overall, the mismatched tyres were meant for different seasons, different levels of grip and different types of handling characteristics. Such a critical issue can result in a major mishap on roads. Also, such goof ups are totally unacceptable for a brand new car.

Reports suggest that Tesla offered to install the correct rear tyres to the particular Model X Plaid at a later date and explained the issue by saying that they were out of stock. However, this was not enough to please the customer.

The story doesn't end with mismatched tyres. The customer claims that a closer inspection of the electric SUV revealed several additional issues including misaligned body panels, marks at the exterior and inside the cabin. The cabin too was not in a state that is expected from a brand new model. The customer said that the cabin of the EV needed cleaning.

After experiencing such hassle with the brand new car after waiting nearly a year, now the customer has to wait till July 2022 as he rejected to take the delivery of the Ev in such a poor state. Interestingly, this is not the first time, Tesla has received flak for poor quality control measures, but mismatched tyres take things to a whole new level.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 01:16 PM IST
