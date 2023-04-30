HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Cybertruck Spotted In Fremont In A More Refined Look

Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Fremont in a more refined look

As the much-awaited production of the Tesla Cybertruck for later this year is getting closer, the American EV maker is putting more and more prototypes on the road to test for potential defects and problems. Recently, a test mule of the model was spotted in Fremont, California, in a much refined look than ever before. The body panels of this particular unit seemed to have close to no imperfection, insideevs reported.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2023, 16:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Fremont, California (teslamotors/reddit)
Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Fremont, California (teslamotors/reddit)
Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Fremont, California (teslamotors/reddit)
Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Fremont, California

The prototype vehicle also sported a single windscreen wiper and triangular side mirrors. Additionally, this test mule also did not have door handles, as was the case with the past prototypes.

Also Read : Is Elon Musk doing what Henry Ford did? Jim Farley thinks so

On the reddit post, some people commented that the Cybertruck looked rounder than before, especially in the front, but at closer inspection, it might just be that the shinier metal conceals the actual shape of the front end. Some commenters, however, are not at all in awe of the Cybertruck's looks and feels and went down to call the vehicle “ugly".

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Notably, the test vehicle's wheels weren't covered with the now patented black covers that adorned the original concept shown back in 2019, and instead, Tesla is using off-the-shelf wheels for development purposes, presumably because they’re readily available, the report noted.

Tesla has already begun a pilot production line in place at its Texas Gigafactory for making Cybertruck test mules, with a projected start in manufacturing for customer orders “later this year." The EV maker is also planning a special delivery event in the third quarter of 2023, when CEO Elon Musk will most likely show the first finished Cybertruck units to the world.

Tesla is expected to reveal the exact specifications and prices of the Cybertruck at the delivery event. Going by the automaker's history, expect a few vehicles to be delivered at the event while actual deliveries could be a few months down the line.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2023, 16:49 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck EV electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city