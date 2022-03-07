Super shocker: Tesla owner in China receives over $600,000 supercharging bill

This amount of electricity consumption shown to the user erroneously would be enough to fully charge the 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus around 32,000 times.

A Tesla Model 3 owner in China has received a supercharging bill amounting to a whopping $608,708, reports CnEVPost. The Tesla Model 3 owner reportedly received an alert from the Tesla app that is electric car is banned from the Tesla supercharging network due to unpaid fees. The user received such a shockingly high amount of supercharging bills despite having some free supercharging credit.

However, it was revealed that this billing amount was the result of a bug in the back end system of the Tesla app.

The report claims that the Tesla app showed the user consumption of 1,923,720 kWh, which is almost 2 GWh of electricity, priced at 2 CNY per kWh. This amount of electricity would be enough to fully charge the 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus around 32,000 times.

Later the EV owner received a response from Tesla's customer service saying that the bill amount was an error in the back end systems of some vehicles. Tesla also said that the error will be fixed.

While the particular Tesla Model 3 owner might be relieved after getting the response from the automaker, the response means that there could be more than one user that faced similarly shocking notification and was mistakenly barred from using the supercharger network.

Tesla supercharger network is a dedicated fast-charging network by the automaker offered to the Tesla owners at a subscription fee allowing them to charge their electric cars on road. While the Tesla supercharging network is mainly focused to offer to charge service for Tesla cars, at some places this network offers to charge facility to other company's electric vehicles as well.

Tesla Model 3 electric compact is the bestselling car from the EV maker in China and in the entire world as well, followed by the Model Y electric crossover. The Model 3 is also the most affordable Ev from Tesla.

