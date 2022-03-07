HT Auto
EVs to be deployed on Noida-Agra, Delhi-Jaipur expressways on subscription basis

All 30 NHEV charging stations on Jaipur-Delhi and Noida-Agra expressways or e-highways could soon have electric two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 10:06 AM
EVs to be deployed on Noida-Agra, Delhi-Jaipur expressways on subscription basis
In a recently held meeting of National Highway for EV (NHEV) Working Group members and NITI Aayog members, battery standardisation and the need for piloting a prototype for ground realities were proposed. It was also brought for consultation that all 30 NHEV charging stations on Jaipur-Delhi and Noida-Agra expressways or e-highways will have electric two-wheelers.

On both these highways, 20 two-wheeler and 20 three-wheeler EVs with swapping battery units will be deployed, and these will be open for use for all with a mobile app subscription just like a Yulu bike. Tourists will be able to make use of these two-wheelers for roaming in streets of Mathura, Vrindavan, Agra, Jaipur from highways to go inside cities. They will need to return these bikes when they go back.

(Also read | Bharat Petroleum rolls out EV fast-charging corridor on this key highway)

This is also the second prototype station constructed by the NHEV team in record 30-day time for Delhi-Jaipur E-Highway, and two more stations of same size and scale will be installed in Noida within 60 days for Delhi-Agra E-Highway. These projects will conclude the prototype modelling of E-hubs, Abhijeet Sinha, Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicles said during the event. 

Further, 30 more such E-Highway charging stations will be constructed within 90 days from their date of allocations to PSUs/Private entities, he added, highlighting that these charging stations are commercially and technically competing with petrol pumps.

These stations are already at a 72 per cent utilization capacity and 36-month breakeven as well as have an increased capacity to charge 1,000 cars at this station and 576 cars at Sector 52 station. “These simple prototypes have proved that e-highway stations of NHEV will be world-class and draw a strong commercial roadmap of E-mobility on Indian highways," Sinha said.

(with inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric two-wheelers electric three-wheelers electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

